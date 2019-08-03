Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBU. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 218,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,675. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,090.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,160,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Community Bank System by 12.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 448,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.