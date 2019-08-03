Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 288,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $86,183.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,191,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

