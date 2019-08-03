Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces Earnings Results

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN remained flat at $$4.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778. Cohen & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

