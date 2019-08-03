Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $187,406.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,027 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16,331.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 68,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.