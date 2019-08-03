Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDM. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Codemasters Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.90). 46,242 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 million and a PE ratio of 74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.89.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

