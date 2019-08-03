CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of CNXM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 499,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $980.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.