CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 6%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.89, 2,019,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,007,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 888.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.