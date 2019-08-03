CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 6%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.89, 2,019,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,007,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 888.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.