CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 14,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,763. The stock has a market cap of $430.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNB Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in CNB Financial by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

