Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.07.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

