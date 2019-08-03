Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

