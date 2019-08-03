Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 225,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,266. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,346 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,046 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

