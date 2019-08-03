CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.16

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 34460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKHUY. ValuEngine upgraded CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

