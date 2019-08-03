Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 12,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,363 shares of company stock valued at $35,256. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

