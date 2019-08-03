Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

CZNC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The stock has a market cap of $317.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.30. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,363 shares of company stock worth $35,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

