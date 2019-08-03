Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:C traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $67.61. 14,770,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,687,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

