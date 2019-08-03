CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5,779.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,790,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,215,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,046,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after buying an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 202,273 shares during the period.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.