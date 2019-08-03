Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
