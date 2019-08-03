Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

