Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

CRUS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 1,585,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,302. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 253,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 239,918 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

