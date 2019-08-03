Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66,402 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.41. The stock had a trading volume of 474,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,592. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $264.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

