Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.
