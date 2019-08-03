Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cinedigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

