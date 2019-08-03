Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CINF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.25. 509,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,967. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,462,000 after buying an additional 118,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,992,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after buying an additional 492,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.