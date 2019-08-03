Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.79, approximately 4,909 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

CBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson purchased 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,113.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,451,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 122,482 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

