Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,360,000 after buying an additional 1,261,911 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,605,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $740,597,000 after buying an additional 146,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after purchasing an additional 385,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.14.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.58.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

