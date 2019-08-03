Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDTX. Wedbush lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,791. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 564,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

