Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 374,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.