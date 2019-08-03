Chronologic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $349.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $193,859.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00256222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.01401055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00109349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,188,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,587 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

