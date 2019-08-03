Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.26.

CMG traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $792.21. 402,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $811.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,156 shares of company stock worth $118,298,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

