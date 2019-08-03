China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

CHU opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,339,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 352,031 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 448,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31,215.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 255,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

