CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) versus Azure Power Global (OTCMKTS:AZRE) Financial Analysis

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get CHINA RESOURES/ADR alerts:

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Azure Power Global does not pay a dividend.

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global 0.93% 1.70% 0.34%

Risk & Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.70 $504.08 million N/A N/A Azure Power Global $143.52 million 3.15 $1.13 million $0.13 84.62

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.85%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.