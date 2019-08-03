China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised China Mobile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.65 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut China Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.22.

China Mobile stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 618,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

