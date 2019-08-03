Chimpion Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $280,965.00 and approximately $37,775.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00258432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.01402286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00112771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

