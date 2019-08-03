Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 757.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,767.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha J. Demski acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $256,800 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 106.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chimerix by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 70,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 105.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

