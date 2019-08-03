Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Down 6.4%

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares were down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.14, approximately 583,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 393,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter worth about $2,080,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

