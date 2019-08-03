Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 326,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 48,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 212,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,025,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

