Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,848. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $47.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 246.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 110,743 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

