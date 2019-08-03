Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Chemours also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.37-3.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Chemours stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. Chemours has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

