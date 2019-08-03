Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. Chemours also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.37-3.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chemours from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,135,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chemours has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

