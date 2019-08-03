Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,781,000 after acquiring an additional 612,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,148 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 302,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,773,000 after acquiring an additional 215,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.74. 1,093,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

