Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of GTLS traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 615,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

