Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories Intl. updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.60 EPS.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 319,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $61,460,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $44,308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 361.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 262,907 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18,244.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 240,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

