Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.28 Million

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to announce $678.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.10 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $585.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.12. 319,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,497. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $422,769.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,460,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 361.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 262,907 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18,244.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 240,279 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

