CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut CF Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 2,917,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,365,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,562,000 after purchasing an additional 522,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

