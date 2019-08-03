Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.68% and a negative return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerus updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,261. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $806.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35.

In related news, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Cerus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cerus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

