Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $3,401,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,155,750 shares of company stock valued at $108,613,210. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $92,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

