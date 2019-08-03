Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CNBKA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The firm has a market cap of $459.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,808,503.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,386,433. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,479 in the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

