Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of CENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,415,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,603. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.