Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CTRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 154,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. Centric Brands has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 424.90%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centric Brands will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

