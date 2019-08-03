Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.96

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and traded as low as $48.40. Cenkos Securities shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 9,940 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

