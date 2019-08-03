Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.45 for the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 421,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,272,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,157.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

