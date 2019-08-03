Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 117,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,614. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.94 and a current ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

