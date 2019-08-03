Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.
Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 117,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,614. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.94 and a current ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.
